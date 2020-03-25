Kirkwood cancels in-person commencement; planning virtual one

Kirkwood Community College has announced they are canceling their in-person commencement ceremony for Spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

The college says they are making plans to hold a virtual ceremony to celebrate the achievements of their graduates instead.

Details on the virtual ceremony will be released at a later date.

Any students with questions regarding caps and gowns or registering for graduation are asked to visit Kirkwood's website.