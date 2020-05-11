Kirkwood awards more than $1.8 million in CARES Act money to students

Kirkwood Community College is awarding CARES Act funds to students adversely affected by COVID-19.

So far, Kirkwood has awarded a total of $1,864,040 in federal grants to 1,247 students experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Each student was awarded between $300 and $2,000 depending on the areas of need, like food, housing, technology, and others, they indicated on an application.

"We heard heartbreaking stories of students who lost their jobs and couldn’t afford rent, school supplies and even basic necessities like food," Kirkwood Director of Financial Aid Matt Falduto said. "The applications showed that people of all ages were struggling from traditional college students to single parents to those that provide for large families. These people were desperate, and we knew we had to act fast.”

Because of changing federal guidance limiting which students can receive funds, Kirkwood also started the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to raise money for students who are unable to receive an emergency grant.

Donations can be made at www.kirkwood.edu/foundation/givenow.