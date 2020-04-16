Kirkwood announces initiative to help unemployed Iowans with career coaching

Kirkwood Community College announced on Thursday an initiative to help Iowans who have lost their job or been placed on furlough as a result of the pandemic.

The initiative will allow those who have recently lost their jobs to connect with someone who will guide them through the process of getting a job, including information about job training, education options, career coaching and searching for employment.

"Whether it's retraining, education or a job search, we can help them find the answer they need to put them in a better position to succeed once we emerge from this crisis," Kirkwood Dean of Workforce Services Carla Andorf said.

All of Kirkwood's buildings have been closed since March 19, but the college is still operating remotely with employees working from home.

For more information visit: www.kirkwood.edu/laidoff