Kirkwood Community College moving lecture classes to online format

Kirkwood Community College said it is moving all of its lecture-based classes to an online format for the rest of the term due to COVID-19.

The college said all face-to-face labs and hands-on courses are also suspended right now. More information on those courses is set to be released at a later time.

Earlier this week, the college said it is canceling its in-person commencement ceremony for Spring 2020. Officials said they are making plans to hold a virtual ceremony. Those details have not yet been released.