Kirkwood Community College celebrates virtual commencement

On Saturday, students at Kirkwood Community College celebrated graduation.

Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

It may have not been the ceremony students probably expected when they first started studying, but they were honored in an all-online commencement Saturday morning.

Graduates still had the chance to hear their name called, as they were honored with their names and photos coming across the screen. Also, in a type of a traditional ceremony, students and faculty shared memories and advice for the future.

One professor told students: treat your life like a book and prepare for what comes next

Rich Underwood, part of the Kirkwood Faculty Association, said, "But now it is time to turn the page to the next chapter. It could be continuing your academic career, or striving to achieve that dream job, or going back to your current job with the knowledge that you have accomplished a goal."

Those students join more than 200,000 Kirkwood alumni in their next steps.