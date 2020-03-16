Kirkwood Community College cancels all in-person instruction until early April

An eastern Iowa community college is putting together more restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus among its students and staff, according to school officials.

Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Kirkwood Community College will be canceling all in-person instruction, including labs and hands-on courses through at least April 10. Previously, the school had announced that non-hands-on classes would be going to online-only instruction starting on Monday, March 23, which is still planned.

All buildings on the college's campuses will be closed starting on March 23 until April 3. This includes on-site services, computer labs, and libraries. Services like financial aid, counseling, and academic advising will be available through email or phone.

The Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids will be closing at Noon on Sunday, March 22, until April 6.

Instructors will be contacting students about online instruction procedures by March 20, according to the school.