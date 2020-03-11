Kirkwood Community College addresses rumors of online instruction

Kirkwood Community College said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation and is weighing options in the best interest of students, staff and the community.

The college released the following Wednesday morning:

"Kirkwood is currently weighing all of the options in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff and the community while continuing to monitor the situation with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), and local health officials," said Associate Director of Marketing Justin Hoehn. "College leadership has met to discuss a contingency plan should the need arise to act. In that case, the institution is prepared to do what is necessary to help keep the college safe, and will consider the latest information from the CDC and IDPH."

At this time, no decision has been made.