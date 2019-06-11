Kinnick biopic looks to fill featured roles in Iowa City casting call

The producers of an independent film about the 1939 Iowa Hawkeyes football season and Heisman Trophy-winning player Nile Kinnick are looking for an actor and an actress to fill the roles of two notable University of Iowa figures.

Promotional poster for "The Ironmen," a movie about the 1939 Iowa Hawkeyes football season and Nile Kinnick (Courtesy: THE IRONMEN Movie)

Joseph Grandy Heath and Matt Zboyovski, producers of "The Ironmen," will be holding a casting event at Film Scene on College Street in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, June 22. It will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

They are hoping to fill featured roles of famous Iowa artist Grant Wood and Elizabeth Catlett, an artist who was one of Wood's students and one of three people to receive the first masters of fine arts degree at Iowa and the first African-American woman to do so.

Wood was 48-years-old in 1939, and Catlett was 24.

Interested actors and actresses should be prepared to do a short, taped reading. Other roles will not be filled at this event, but people may bring resumes and headshots for future consideration.

"The Ironmen" is set to film in Iowa City during late 2019 into 2020.