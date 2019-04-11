Kids learn to stay fit at Hy-Vee event in Cedar Rapids

Getting kids to incorporate healthy habits into their lifestyles is the goal of a partnership with Hy-Vee and the Cedar Rapids School District.

Hy-Vee KidsFit sent a personal trainer to help lead elementary kids in exercises at a Coe College gymnasium on Thursday. The program has a website, app, and club that helps kids learn how to stay healthy. More than 600 kids participated.

A fitness director told us that even though kids are young and have a lot of energy, it's still important to instill the values now.

"It's really important to instill these healthy habits when we're young, so it's not so hard as we get older. And if we make it fun it's something that everyone wants to do and then all our friends are doing it," said Daira Driftmier.

The KidsFit Club includes healthy recipes, challenges, and even a treasure hunt for kids to earn prizes.