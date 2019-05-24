Kidnapper of Jayme Closs sentenced to life in prison

A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson was sentenced Friday in Barron County. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme in October and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs.

The teen was held captive in a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without release on each homicide count and 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. The sentences will be served consecutively.

During sentencing, a statement from Closs was read in court. She said she was most upset at the murders of her parents and said she no longer feels safe at home because of her kidnapping.

"My parents and my home were the most important things in my life," Closs wrote in her statement. "He took them away from me in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory. I have to have an alarm in the house now just so I can sleep. I sued to love to go out with my friends, I loved school, I loved dance, he took all of those things away from me, too."

Closs statement ended with a defiant message for her kidnapper, calling him a coward.

"He can't take my freedom," she said. "He thought he could own me but he was wrong, I was smarter. I watched his routine and took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not."