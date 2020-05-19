Key model projects drop in U.S. deaths

Some health officials fear a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths as states ease stay-at-home restrictions.

And although 49 states have taken steps toward reopening, a key model lowers its death projection.

While Americans are getting out more, the institute for health metrics and evaluation is now projecting about 143,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by August 4.

That's still up from earlier this month, but down nearly 4,000 deaths from a projection last week, surprising those involved with the data.

"There's not a strong correlation between where mobility has gone up and the trend in cases and deaths, even when we take into account an increase in testing." said Dr. Christopher Murray, director for the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

One possible factor for the decrease is an increased use in face masks.

"Forty percent of the U.S. wears a mask all of the time. About 80 percent wears a mask sometimes. And that's probably helping separate out the impact of rising mobility," Dr. Murray said.

Despite the lowered projections, doctors are warning people to remain alert as more businesses start to open.

More than 90,000 people in the U.S. are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus, according to John's Hopkins University.