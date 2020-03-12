Key factors in determining whether or not a person is eligible to be tested for coronavirus

The State Hygienic Lab (SHL) in Iowa City is one of the few places Iowans can get tested for coronavirus.

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

An official at the SHL said that, as of Thursday morning, said the lab had about enough to test around 550 people. For that reason, not everyone who wants a test can get one.

Three key factors determine whether someone is eligible to be tested for coronavirus or not:



Symptoms: Do you have fever or are you coughing? If you have both, how severe are those symptoms?



Results of an influenza test

