Key details of major U. Iowa utilities plan remain secret

The public won't have time to scrutinize a 50-year plan to lease the University of Iowa's utilities system to a for-profit operator before its governing board votes Tuesday.

The university hasn't released the names of the two companies that formed the winning bid or the size of the lump sum payment they'll make under the deal.

Iowa Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman said those details will be released at Tuesday's meeting, which has been called to consider approving the transaction. The transaction could be lucrative for the investors.

Over 50 years, the university projects that payments to the private operator could exceed $6.8 billion.