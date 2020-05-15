Kernels team up with HACAP for mobile food pantry in Cedar Rapids

On Friday, long lines of vehicles filled the parking lot outside Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels teamed up with HACAP Food Reservoir and the Iowa National Guard to give away food. The goal was to help those who have been laid off or don't have the money during the pandemic.

People could get dairy and meat along with non perishable foods.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Conder with the Iowa National Guard said, "This is our second operation in two weeks. We'd like to continue to keep going. We're waiting for information, and as soon as we know, HACAP will publish it and we'll be back here helping again."

The goal of this mobile food pantry was to serve around 600 families and stay open until all of the food was gone.