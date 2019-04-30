Kernels home game canceled due to weather

Tuesday night's home game for the Cedar Rapids Kernels has been canceled due to inclement weather, the team announced this afternoon.

The game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods will be made up on Wednesday as part of a double-header of two seven-inning games. The first game will start at 5:00 p.m. on May 1, with gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

Any ticketholder for Tuesday night's game may exchange them at the ticket office for any future home game, subject to availability.