Kennedy Mall in Dubuque temporarily closing

Kennedy Mall in Dubuque will be temporarily closing its door to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds ordered all non-essential business to be closed, because of that Kennedy Mall will close at 7 p.m. Thursday night until at least April 7th.

Texas Roadhouse and Dubuque Mining Company at the mall will remain open, only for carryout and delivery. Best Buy, Firestone, Edward Jones, Lenscrafters, Iowa Hearing Aid, and Dubuque Bank & Trust were all classified as essential and will remain open as well.

The Asbury Plaza that contains Petco and GNC will remain open.

The following activities at the mall have been canceled because of the closure:



Easter Bunny Photos – March 28-April 11



Winter Farmers’ Market – March 21-April 4



Kindness Bunny – March 29

