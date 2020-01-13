Kennedy High School's Show Choir raises money for competition, after first invitation canceled due to weather

Staff, students and families of Kennedy High School's Show Choir in Cedar Rapids are fundraising for another high school in Iowa.

This comes after the Ankeny High School Show Choir Invitational was canceled last Saturday due to weather conditions. The Kennedy Show Choir was set to compete at that invite.

Typically, invitations are a show choir's largest fundraiser of the season. Families have to buy tickets for performances, and usually purchase concessions while there.

Since the team didn't travel, Kennedy's Show Choir Director Storm Ziegler is still encouraging families to donate that same amount of money. He said the money raised at the competitions help sustain a school's program.

“We use our money, from our invitational, to run our entire program. It represents probably 50 to 60 percent of all of the money that comes in. So if Ankeny is anything like us, it's a really big deal,” Zigler said.

Ziegler set up a website where anyone can donate to Ankeny's Show Choir. So far, the site has raised more than $5,000.

It’ll be live through Wednesday: jfkennedychoir.ludus.com