Kennedy High School planning a live graduation ceremony for July 11, if restrictions permit

Kennedy High School is planning on holding a live graduation ceremony on July 11 at Kingston Stadium.

The school made the announcement on Facebook on May 16.

The post says the school has received permission to attempt to hold a live graduation ceremony if health restrictions permit. The decision will be final on July 1, and if the ceremony cannot be held on July 11, the school will not reschedule.

More details, like what time the ceremony would start and what social distancing guidelines the school planned to implement have not been announced.