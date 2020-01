Country music star Keith Urban will be coming to the Iowa State Fair.

His show will be on August 15th at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Urban has sung "Blue Ain't Your Color", "We Were" and in his latest album Graffiti U he sang "Coming Home".

Russell Dickerson will be the musical guest.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

