Keeping your New Year's Eve resolutions with friendly cocktails

Cocktails are often the source of empty calories, especially on nights like New Year's Eve. Start your healthy 2020 with these resolution friendly recipes and tips.

Tips for making your drinks easier and healthier:

• Substitute fruit juices with real fruit

• Garnish with fruit or herbs instead of sugar or salt

• Make cocktail shaker recipes beforehand to incorporate into your display with a small spoon or freeze in ice cube trays for portion control

• Top bubbly drinks with pomegranate seeds or blueberries to provide fun drinks without the extra calories

• Alternate drinks with water

Wilson's Orchard Hard Seltzers

Use Wilson's Orchard Hard Seltzers as a healthier alternative to heavy, calorie dense drinks. These seltzers are full of flavor without the added calories and are tasty enough to drink on their own! Pour into a glass and garnish with fruit or add them to one of these recipes for a tasty NYE cocktail!

Citrus- Berry Sangria

Ingredients:

1 large grapefruit

1 large orange

½ cup strawberries

2 Wilson's Pineapple Hard Seltzers

1 bottle prosecco or dry champagne, chilled

All you do:

1: Place fruit in a large pitcher. Pour remaining ingredients over top.

2: Refrigerate for 2 to 6 hours before serving.

Recipe from: Hy-Vee dietitian, Hailey Boudreau, adapted from Hy-Vee.com

Blueberry Mojito

Ingredients:

¼ cup fresh blueberries

1 oz. lemon juice

1 tbsp. mint leaves, plus additional for garnish

2 oz. Limon Rum

6oz. Wilson's Orchard Blueberry Hard Seltzer

All you do:

1: Muddle blueberries, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon mint in a cocktail shaker; add rum and ½ cup ice cubes. Cover and shake to combine well.

2: Strain blueberry-rum mixture into a 10-oz. filled glass. Top with Wilson's Orchard Blueberry Seltzer. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.

Recipe from: Hy-Vee dietitian, Hailey Boudreau, adapted from Hy-Vee.com

Cherry Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

¼ cup fresh cherries, pitted

4 mint leaves

½ oz. simple syrup

3 pieces ginger, thinly sliced

¼ lime, juiced

¼ cup Wilson's Orchard Cherry Hard Seltzer

All you do:

1: Add gin, fresh cherries, and mint leaves to a cocktail shaker. Muddle, and add ice.

2: Stir in fresh ginger slices and lime juice. Shake until chilled.

3: Pour chilled cherry-gin mixture into a cocktail glass and top with Wilson's Orchard Cherry Seltzer.

Recipe from: Hy-Vee dietitian, Hailey Boudreau, adapted from Hy-Vee.com