Keeping roads open to first responders during construction

All across the City of Cedar Rapids, roads are closed for construction.

Road closures and construction are not an unfamiliar part of the summer months.

Alternative routes are planned for first responders to use during road construction. Thursday, August 8, 2019 (AARON HOSMAN/KCRG)

The City of Cedar Rapids said an older infrastructure has left them playing catch-up working to improve roadways for drivers and emergency responders, like the fire department.

Battalion Chief Jason Andrews with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department said they talk with the City to ensure there are alternative routes for them to use in the case of an emergency.

Nothing stops fire crews from accessing a home, not even a closed road.

“If we have to move one of the barricades, we will do so,” said Andrews.

The City of Cedar Rapids said they work on around 30 road projects a year and each project is evaluated before construction begins.

“Everything that they do as far as road closures is vetted through the engineering department, through our fire marshal’s office and any type of alternative routes are already approved and in place,” said Andrews.

During construction, communication between the City and emergency crews is also important.

“During construction, we work very closely with fire and PD and by extension, ambulance to make sure that everybody has knowledge of what’s closed, what’s open and how to get to places throughout the city,” said Doug Wilson, a project manager with the City of Cedar Rapids.

The fire department is broken up into nine different districts and each district is responsible for knowing what’s going on in their area – including on the roads.

“When they are out and about they spend a lot of their time familiarizing themselves with the streets, what streets are open what streets are closed,” said Andrews.

Despite the amount of construction throughout the City, Andrews said responding to an emergency quickly hasn’t been a problem, but it does have the ability to affect response times.

“That’s when it comes down to really good communication between the public works department and ourselves and readiness on our part. We need to know those road closures and we need to identify those alternative routes that do not impact response times and the services we provide to the public,” said Andrews.

The City’s fire stations are also equipped with an intercom system that alerts firefighter of any unexpected or immediate road closures