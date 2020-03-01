Keeping pantry staples can make mealtime easier

If you're like many people, sometimes you just need to whip up a meal quickly at the end of the day. And there are some things you can keep in your pantry to help make mealtime easy.

There are some things you can keep in your pantry to help make mealtime easy. (KCRG)

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares her staples for the panty.

February was Canned Food Month, so here are four canned items to keep in your pantry:

Diced tomatoes, they hold their shape well. Use them for topping for tacos or sauces and casseroles.

Also keep stock, vegetable and beef on hand. Low sodium and unsalted are better options. You can do a lot of stuff with broth, like making mashed potatoes and deglazing a pan.

Next is Tuna in a can or a packet. It can be a good snack on crackers or make for dinner. The packets are better because they come in flavors. Use tuna kept in water for meals with fewer calories.

I recommend having a no-salt-added bean in the panty. They are a good source of fiber and protein. They make a good side dish or meal.

E-Mail Whitney with questions here.