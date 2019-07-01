Keeping cool in the extreme heat: AC units break across eastern Iowa

The heat is on in eastern Iowa. And with that, many Iowans are finding out that their A.C. units are not working.

(Image: Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

"if a homeowner can be put it behind a bush, or somewhere cool, I mean they're cooling equipment," Co-Owner of Foster Heating and Air Conditioning said.

Morgan is the co-owner of Foster Heating and Air Conditioning. He says issues their seeing this year deal with the fans.

"Fan motor is something that gives up, in an unexpected way," Morgan said.

Others forget to swap out air filters. This will lower energy consumption by 5 to 15 percent. Alliant Energy is aware of the strain AC Units go through, workers there say the less stress the better.

"It could be one of those things where you say maybe I'm going to turn the temperature up in here a little bit but I'm going to use a ceiling fan or maybe a box fan to cool myself with wind chill with the fans," Mike Wagner, Alliant Spokesperson, said.

The company offers some ways to help, including a rebate for a learning thermostat, that adjust the temperature throughout the day.

"Your dogs and your cats will be fine if it's a few degrees warmer but then as you get home it'll get cooling to the temperatures will be what you want it to be," Wagner said.

Both companies remind a home can only get so cold. AC Units are typically built to cool an area 20 degrees less than the outside temperature.

Foster does have a waiting list to get a technician to a service call.