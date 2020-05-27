Keep mosquitoes away after this week’s rain

Periods of thunderstorms this week have produced locally heavy rain, especially over western Iowa where at least a couple of inches has fallen. The big downpours have been more hit-or-miss in eastern Iowa, although more widespread rain is likely on Thursday. All this means there’s standing water in places, and that’s where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

If you have water that’s sitting in buckets, watering cans, discarded tires, or anything like that, empty those out. Even things that you use regularly, like birdbaths, should be emptied and scrubbed once a week. You’ll need to scrub them because the eggs stick to the sides, and those eggs can survive drying out for up to eight months, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Mosquitoes become adults about a week after hatching and can spread the West Nile virus. The Zika virus is also a concern that the CDC continues to monitor.