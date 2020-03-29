Keep a few ingredients frozen to help make those last-minute meals

Trying to make a meal at the last minute is not always easy, but there are a few things you can keep in your freezer to help. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has some ideas.
Trying to make a meal at the last minute is not always easy. But there are a few things you can keep in your freezer to help.
By keeping a few mix-and-match items in your freezer, you'll always have a healthy meal just minutes away.
• Fruits and vegetables
• Unseasoned/unsweetened
• Make your own dinners and breakfasts that freeze well
• Ribeye phillys
• Mini frittatas
Email Whitney with questions here.