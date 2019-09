Kamara, the rhino calf at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, made Cyclone fans very happy Monday morning.

Kamara, the rhino calf at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, predicts the Cyclones will be the Hawkeyes in Saturday's game. (KCCI)

With some help from her mother Ayana, Karmara predicted Iowa State will win against Iowa during Saturday's game, according to KCCI.

Zoo officials remind everyone that relying on Kamara to predict the winner is not an exact science.