KFC testing chicken and doughnuts sandwich

Move over Chick-fil-A and Popeyes – KFC may have taken the battle over chicken sandwiches to a new level.

The fast food chain announced it’s testing a fried chicken sandwich that has glazed doughnuts as buns.

The sandwich will cost just under $6.

Customers can also choose a chicken and doughnuts basket meal – chicken tenders or bone-in chicken plus a doughnut – which will cost $5.49.

KFC said customers who just want a doughnut can add one to any meal for $1.

But the sweet and savory combos are not available nationwide. KFC is only testing them for a limited time in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and in Pittsburgh.

