KCRG-TV9's 'Locals Love Us'' helps people highlight some of the best in Eastern Iowa

KCRG-TV9 is asking for your help to highlight some of the best places in Eastern Iowa. The annual Locals Love Us voting is underway. There are dozens of categories from the best electronics to the place with best breakfast.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to past winners and they say the award goes a long way.

It's a lot of the same familiar faces coming in to enjoy a hot cup of coffee at Bluebird Cafe in North Liberty.

"There are people that know so much about our lives,” said Lacey Meyne, Owner of Bluebird Café. “So much about our staff's lives that come in on a daily basis and support us and have supported us for seven years and it's just been so wonderful."

After winning the best breakfast in the Iowa City area three years in a row, they've seen some new faces coming to chow down on pancakes and po boys.

"I feel grateful,” Meyne said. “You know that people love us and that they vote for us. We're just a little ma and pop here so to stand out like that is awesome.”

Bob Mickey's Collision Center won the Locals Love Us for the first time last year for best auto repair.

"It felt great,” said Trent Thompson, President for Bob Mickey Collision Center. “To get recognized by the customers that we serve is an honor."

Workers say the sign showing off their victory goes a long way. "People come to us and then they see us, and then they see that sign, and I think there's more of a trust factor,” said Thompson. “That people have come to us and they trust us and seeing that in our window really puts people's minds at ease that they're in a good place."

Gwen's Pet Grooming won best grooming spot for people to bring their furry friends. Owner Gwen Damisch said they treat the pets like they're their own.

"It means so much to us,” said Damisch. “We really love our clients, we love dogs. We really appreciate the votes. It's very hard for small businesses to make it, and the fact that our family went from one employee to 20 and it's grown tremendously. We have ten thousand dogs to come here so we're very proud of that.”

Voting goes until Monday at midnight. Click here to vote.