KCRG-TV9 to air Bruce Aune special on Friday

As long-time anchor Bruce Aune prepares for his retirement, KCRG-TV9 will air a 30-minute special highlighting his 34-year career at the station.

KCRG-TV9 News anchor Bruce Aune and Beth Malicki on set in 2018. (KCRG)

The special will air Friday at 6:30 p.m. It will follow the KCRG-TV9 News at 6, which will be Aune’s last newscast.

Featuring past and present KCRG-TV9 talent and notable personalities, the program will undoubtedly elicit memories for viewers, including clips from coverage of the 2008 Flood and Aune’s interviews with various world leaders.