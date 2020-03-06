KCRG-TV9 celebrates Brune Aune's last day at the anchor desk

Bruce Aune has been an influential member of Eastern Iowa for more than 34 years. On Friday, Bruce signs off from the news desk for the last time.

KCRG-TV9 News anchor Bruce Aune and Beth Malicki on set in 2018. (KCRG)

The celebration started when KCRG-TV9 sent a limo to pick him up and bring him to work on Friday. The ride also included a pit-stop for lunch at Jimmy Johns. We were all there to greet him when he came through the door on a red carpet.

The morning crew from Z-102.9 serenaded Bruce with a song they wrote for his retirement. The surprise serenade was all about his 34-year career at TV9, and more specifically about his mustache.

Some old friends even stopped by TV9to help send off Bruce on his last day.

KCRG-TV9 will air a 30-minute special highlighting his career at the station. It airs at 6:30 p.m., following the 6 p.m. newscast.

It features past and present KCRG-TV9 talent and notable personalities, including clips from coverage of the 2008 Flood and Aune’s interviews with various world leaders.

The special will re-air multiple times on KCRG and KCRG 9.2. Here is a complete schedule:

• Friday, 3/6 @ 6:30pm on KCRG-TV9

