KCRG College Football Picks

Some members of the KCRG-TV9 News staff are picking their winning college football teams for the week. This week, they're picking between Miami-Ohio at Iowa, UNI Panthers and ISU and Oregon at Auburn.

You can play, too! Click or tap here to sign up to see if you can beat them!

Nicole Agee:

Miami-Ohio at Iowa: IOWA

"Not only is Iowa ranked heading into the season, but the Hawks and their fans are coming off the excitement of FryFest and preseason hype," she said.

UNI Panthers and ISU: UNI

"The Cyclones may have a preseason ranking, but I can't pick against my beloved alma mater – GO PANTHERS!"

Oregon at Auburn: OREGON

"Without any research, I'll say Oregon based on their higher ranking, snappy uniforms and my son's love for The Oregon Duck (which is the mascot's actual name)."

Chris Earl:

Iowa 31, Miami Ohio 13. "A case where the Hawkeyes just want to get in, get out healthy with a win. Weather could be in play keeping the score down," he said.

Iowa State 27, Northern Iowa 16. "I don't believe ISU wants to 'show too much'. Another case of get in, get out."

Auburn 27, Oregon 23. "Oregon has, supposedly, the "best offensive line" in college football. Auburn has a strong defensive line, however. This isn't the up-and-down, frantic pace of Oregon a decade ago. Auburn's coaching staff is trying not to get fired and, last year, I saw very little from Oregon in big games that gives me confidence in their end-game approach. Not as high-scoring as some believe it will be. War Eagle."

Scott Saville:

Miami of Ohio 14

IOWA 38

"Iowa with too much experience and talent coming back. Epenesa and Golston will be a nightmare for a first time starting QB from Miami," he said.

UNI 14

IOWA STATE 28

"Iowa State with too much talent and experience up front on both sides of the ball. UNI as always will put up a good fight. The Panthers have shocked the Cyclones before and won't be intimidated."

Oregon 21

AUBURN 28

"Tough opener for both teams. We need more of this and less cupcake scheduling. Great for the fans."

Josh Christensen:

Miami (OH) vs Iowa: "The RedHawks come in with an inexperienced quarterback, and that's not a good thing, especially when A.J. Epenesa is going to be let loose. With Oliver Martin eligible to play, it adds another weapon to the Iowa offense. Last time these two teams met in 2016, Iowa won 45-21. This week, Iowa wins it 42-10."

"UNI vs Iowa State: Northern Iowa also comes in with a new quarterback. Iowa State has question marks at running back and wide receiver, but still has more than enough firepower to make things difficult for the Panthers. Iowa State wins 45-14."

Oregon vs Auburn: "I know Oregon's getting a lot of hype this year, but I still don't trust the Pac-12 in big games, especially against the SEC. I'm picking Auburn to win 28-17."

Joe Winters:

-Miami-Ohio at Iowa – Light east wind keeps the Red Hawks grounded.

-UNI Panthers and ISU – Panthers can't run as fast if any rain falls, while Cy just flies above it!

-Oregon at Auburn – Humidity and isolated storms seem like ducky weather to me.

