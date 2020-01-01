Juvenile killed in early morning shooting in Des Moines

Des Moines police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2020.

According to television station KCCI, Des Moines Police said they found a 14-year-old boy dead along 17th Street at around 3:50 a.m. First responders arrived to find the teen with a gunshot injury. Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating this incident. According to police, witnesses are being interviewed.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the incident happened at a gathering when some sort of dispute led up to the shooting.

Parizek said he has spoken to the mother of the victim and described her anguish.

“I just spoke to his mom on the phone. Her heartbreak is probably greater than you can imagine right now. So, our emphasis right now is really trying to focus on who did this,” said Parizek.

Parizek said a lack of cooperation from people who were at the scene is "frustrating."

Police have not released the name of the victim.

