Juvenile killed by overturned lawnmower near Fairfax

An accident involving an overturned lawnmower in Linn County resulted in the death of a juvenile, authorities said Monday.

At around 8:19 p.m. on Monday, July 22, the Linn County Sheriff's Office received a report of the lawnmower accident in the 5600 block of East Cemetery Road.

Officials found a juvenile male underneath the lawnmower which was overturned in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials believe that the mower rolled when the operator was attempting to mow the ditch.