Juvenile faces felony charges after crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) Cedar Rapids Police say a juvenile stole a car, and that person now faces charges.
It all happened around 5:30 Sunday morning.
Officers say they attempted to stop the stolen vehicle near 4th Street and 8th Avenue Southwest. But the driver, a juvenile, didn't stop.
Later, the driver lost control of the car at Wilson Ave Southwest and L Street Southwest.
The driver tried to run from the scene, authorities quickly caught up.
The driver faces felony theft, felony eluding and other charges.