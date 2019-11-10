Juvenile faces felony charges after crash in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police say a juvenile stole a car, and that person now faces charges.

It all happened around 5:30 Sunday morning.

Officers say they attempted to stop the stolen vehicle near 4th Street and 8th Avenue Southwest. But the driver, a juvenile, didn't stop.

Later, the driver lost control of the car at Wilson Ave Southwest and L Street Southwest.

The driver tried to run from the scene, authorities quickly caught up.

The driver faces felony theft, felony eluding and other charges.