Just some clouds today, and breezier

A glancing blow from a storm system passing to our southeast brings cloudiness to the area, and continued cool temperatures with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Some improvement tomorrow with highs back into the mid to upper 50s on southeasterly winds and more sunshine. Midweek becomes unsettled with a significant storm system bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday into Thursday, along with warmer temperatures. Things turn cooler behind it, but a warmup seems evident toward the Easter holiday.