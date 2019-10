State data shows just how much people in Iowa are spending, betting on sports.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission says Iowans placed more than $47 million in bets in 6 weeks. More than $20 million of that was through casinos, with more than 25 million made online or through mobile apps.

Wagering in the month of September hit around $38 million, the only full month since it began.

Since Aug. 15, sports betting produced more than $480,000 in state tax revenue.