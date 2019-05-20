Just how cool and wet has May been?

May is two-thirds over, and we haven’t had very many mild days to show for it. So far this month, only four days have had a high temperature of 70 or warmer in Cedar Rapids. That’s the lowest total through this point of the month since 1996! On average, a full half of our days would be at least 70 degrees. In addition, the average temperature of just under 54 degrees makes this the 10th-coolest May through today’s date.

The weather pattern we’ve been in has also been a wet one (which doesn’t help out the temperatures). So far this month, Cedar Rapids has gotten 3.77 inches of rain. That’s the 16th-wettest May-to-date on record.