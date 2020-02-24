Jurors to hear closing arguments in Jerry Burns murder trial

On Monday, jurors in the murder trial of Jerry Burns will hear the first of closing arguments. Burns is accused of killing Cedar Rapids teenager Michelle Martinko more than 40 years ago.

Prosecutors say Burns stabbed Martinko several times inside her family's car outside Westdale Mall. Investigators used DNA to connect Burns to the crime. He was arrested in 2018.

On Friday, Burns' attorney called for a mistrial after a prosecutor asked the witness if it was Burns' blood that connects him to the crime scene. His attorney argued the prosecution shouldn't have said definitively that it was Burns' blood.

The judge rejected the request.

Court is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Davenport.