Junkins pleads guilty in shooting that killed Cedar Rapids woman

A Marion man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder for a shooting that killed an 18 year old woman.

Kyler Junkins was originally charged with first degree murder and first degree burglary. He admitted he shot AnnaElise Edgeton on January 13, 2018 in her home at the Shamrock Apartments on Jacolyn Drive. He said he intended to cause her death. Police say Junkins and three other people broke into Edgeton's apartment.

Edgeton's parents told police they think her husband's drug dealing played a role in her death.