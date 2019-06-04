June is National Dairy Month, a perfect time to celebrate this nutrient-dense (and delicious) food group. Dairy products are good sources of calcium and phosphorus, two key nutrients for bone health. Dairy milk is also fortified with vitamins A and D, which play a role in many body processes.

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends consumption of 2- to 3-cup equivalents of dairy per day, depending on an individual's age.

Regular consumption of dairy products is imperative for children to assist in maximizing bone density and assisting growth. However, dairy products are not just for kids! Continued consumption of dairy milk, cheese and yogurt throughout the lifespan assists in maintaining bone health. More than just for bones, research also suggests that regular consumption of protein-rich dairy products assists with weight maintenance.

Vanilla Mochaccino

All you need:

• 2 cups brewed strong French roast coffee

• 2 cups fat-free milk

• 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

• 2 tsp sugar or artificial sweetener of your choice

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

All you do:

1. Combine brewed coffee, milk, cocoa powder, Splenda and vanilla extract in saucepan; simmer for 5 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.

2. Pour coffee mixture over ice in 2 large lidded cups and shake well before serving.

Source: Adapted from www.midwestdairy.com

Serves: 2 (16 oz. each)

Berry Blast

All you need:

• 1 cup Hy-Vee light vanilla yogurt

• 1 cup Hy-Vee frozen Cherry Berry Blend

All you do:

Combine yogurt and Cherry Berry Blend in a blender and pulse until smooth. Serve immediately.

Source: Hy-Vee Dietitians.

Serves 1.

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Dip

All you need:

• 1 container (6 ounces) Hy-Vee nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt

• 2 tablespoons Hy-Vee HealthMarket powdered peanut butter

• 1 tablespoon Hy-Vee mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

All you do:

Combine yogurt with powdered peanut butter, stirring until smooth.

Top with chocolate chips and serve with sliced apples or other fruit.

Serves: 4 (2 tbsp dip per serving).

Source: Hy-Vee Registered Dietitians

Nutrition Information per serving: 70 calories, 1gm total fat, 0gm sat. fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 9 gm carbohydrate, 1 gm fiber, 9 gm sugar, 6 gm protein, 45 mg sodium.