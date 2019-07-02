July looks to be wetter than normal

The wet pattern of 2019 continues on. According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, much of the Midwest is outlined in a risk of above normal precipitation for July. The given setup, along with the pattern of near daily rain chances tend to support this trend. Average rainfall across eastern Iowa for the month is roughly 4.5”.

Even though searing heat isn’t favorable in a wet pattern such as this one, tremendous humidity will be and we may have several occurrences of 80 degree dew points this month!