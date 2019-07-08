July looks like it’ll live up to its warm expectations

The normal high throughout the month of July is in the lower to middle 80s. Over the next week, we should be near or above that range. And looking beyond the 9-Day Forecast, it looks like above-normal temperatures will continue.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook, which includes July 15 through 21, has much higher than even odds of warm weather. The latest outlook puts the chances at about 70%. Even odds would be 33% - it’s split three ways between warmer, cooler, and equal chances of either way.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that time period will be hot. However, that far out in time, it usually takes a pattern that looks pretty warm to give that kind of confidence.