CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- August will end as July begins on a very quiet and comfortable note. Partly cloudy to mostly clear sky is expected overnight with lows near 60. A gradual uptick in temperature, toward the middle 80s, will be seen into the weekend. A weak system passing through the upper part of the atmosphere on Sunday could trigger an isolated shower. Have a great night.
July ends on a quiet weather note
