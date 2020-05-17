Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will be virtual this year

The 2020 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will be a virtual event. There will be an extended live festival in April of 2021.

All films and programming will be presented online. The festival had been postponed from April until June this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the decision hs now been made to make it virtual.

“Even if large-group restrictions were eased soon, and we could comply with requirements and use best practices, many people would still be uncomfortable attending in person,” said Brian Cooper, board president. “We regret this decision, but the health and safety of everyone – attendees, volunteers, vendors, venue staff and filmmakers – takes precedence. We want to make the best of the situation with a virtual festival soon and a bigger event next year.”

Details on the virtual event are still being determined.