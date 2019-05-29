Julien Dubuque Bridge work begins, poses inconvenience to farmers

Some maintenance work on the Julien Dubuque Bridge is going to cause delays and detours for at least a month, impacting drivers, farmers and agricultural suppliers.

The Iowa Department of Transportation began work on the Julien Dubuque Bridge on Wednesday, May 29th. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Transportation is updating lighting and cleaning the bridge. It will close the eastbound lane from about 7 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

The project was originally set to begin in April, but people from the ag community raised concerns, saying the bridge was needed to transport supplies during planting season.

Chris Salrin, general manager for Three Rivers FS, said he's thankful the DOT pushed back the project.

"For the planting season, it’s a pretty short window," Salrin said. "And so we’ve got to be able to execute it very high level within a two week, three week time period."

Three Rivers supplies farmers with seed, nitrogen and more, so timing is crucial. “Every minute really counts," Salrin said.

Even though the bridge work is beginning at the end of the planting season, Salrin said there will still be an impact.

"I’d say it’s probably more of a nuisance or an inconvenience as opposed to a really critical disruption in the totality of our operations," he said.

The work will replace the bridge's lights with more efficient LED lighting.

City of Dubuque assistant engineer Bob Schiesl said, "the new roadway lighting on the bridge is really going to be...a great improvement.”