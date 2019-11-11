Judge to hear suppression arguments in trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

This week, a judge could decide if prosecutors can use an interview with the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts at his trial. The defense for Cristhian Bahena Rivera claims officers didn't properly read him his Miranda Rights.

A hearing is scheduled to start Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Poweshiek County courthouse.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the case. He is accused of abducting Tibbetts while she was jogging near Brooklyn, Iowa, before stabbing her. Investigators say he led them to her body in a farm field in Poweshiek County about a month later.

Rivera's trial is set to start on Feb. 4 in Woodbury County.

A judge originally scheduled the hearing for last month but it was later delayed.

Rivera's lawyers say officers violated his Miranda Rights in their initial interview with him last year. They say the officers didn't read the suspect his rights until well into the 12-hour interview. They also say the officers didn't read them in their entirety.