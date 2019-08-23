Judge sentences Collin Richards to life in prison for death of former ISU golfer

A judge on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing a former Iowa State University golfer.

Collin Richards appeared in a Story County courtroom for sentencing.

The mandatory sentence in Iowa for first-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole. The judge made it official Friday.

Richards admitted he stabbed Celia Barquin-Arozamena to death back in June. She was golfing near the university's campus in Ames last September.

Richards was staying at a homeless camp in the area at the time.

An acquaintance told police Richards said he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman."

Barquin-Arozamena had no connection to Richards.

The student from Spain had been a star on the Iowa State University golf team. She was finishing her degree in engineering at Iowa State and had been working toward joining the women's pro tour.