Judge requiring Cricket Hollow Zoo owners to explain where animals are

A judge has ordered the owners of a closed-down roadside zoo in eastern Iowa to explain what happened to some animals that were supposed to be removed.

Animals being removed from the Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester, Iowa on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Animal Legal Defense Fund).

In late November the judge ordered the removal of exotic animals from Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester.

An attorney representing Iowa residents who sued for the zoo's closure filed an affidavit requesting a contempt charge. It alleged that several animals specifically mentioned in the removal order could not be found.

The zoo owners' attorney didn't immediately return a message Monday from The Associated Press.

The judge set the hearing for Feb. 7.