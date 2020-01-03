Judge orders psychiatric evaluation for man accused of robbing, killing Fort Dodge pastor

A judge is ordering a psychiatric evaluation for the man charged with robbing and killing a pastor in Fort Dodge.

Attorneys for Joshua Pendleton filed a request for an evaluation after they say he acted irrationally while in jail. A judge then ordered to have all proceedings stop until Pendleton received one.

Pendleton is charged in the death of pastor Allen Henderson.

Henderson was the senior pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge. He also served as a chaplain for Webster County public safety agencies and first responders.

Police say they found Henderson outside the church in October. He later died at the hospital.

Police say security footage shows Pendleton trying to get into the building. They say Pendleton later told investigators he had fought with a man at the church.