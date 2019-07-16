Judge formally bans citizenship question from 2020 census

A judge formally banned the citizenship question from the 2020 census days after President Donald Trump announced his administration would no longer seek to add it.

2020 Census / Source: MGN

Judge Jesse Furman signed an order Tuesday after New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the American Civil Liberties Union told him in a letter that defendants including the Commerce Department won't oppose the request for an order. The Justice Department declined comment.

The order was largely a procedural move allowing Furman to retain jurisdiction in the event the government switches tactics and pursues adding it again.

For now, though, the order has the effect of closing the dispute.

Trump announced last Thursday he'll try to ascertain the citizenship of over 90 percent of the population through data from seven government agencies.